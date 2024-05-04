Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s bid for promotion now goes to the play-offs - and a prediction has quickly been made as to how the Whites are expected to fare in them.

Daniel Farke’s Whites fell to a 2-1 defeat in Saturday’s hosting of Southampton on the regular Championship season’s final day, from which Leeds needed two results to go their way to snatch automatic promotion from Ipswich Town.

Leeds needed both a victory against Southampton plus a Huddersfield Town win at second-placed Ipswich to finish in the division's second automatic promotion place on the final day.

Instead the Whites got the total opposite, Southampton leaving Elland Road with a 2-1 victory and Ipswich sealing automatic promotion in style with a 2-0 win against the Terriers.

Ipswich have ultimately finished six points clear of Leeds who will now face Farke’s former side Norwich City in the semi-finals of the play-offs, the winners facing either Southampton or West Brom in the Wembley final for a place in the country’s top flight.

Following Saturday’s final day results, the bookmakers quickly formed a new verdict on who they think will join champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich in next season’s Premier League.

There is not much in it, but, despite Saturday’s defeat, the bookies still expect Leeds to be promoted at Wembley with victory against the Saints in the play-off final.

In the now four-horse race, Leeds are marginally favourites at 6-4, just ahead of Southampton at 15-8. There is then a big gap to both Norwich and West Brom who are both a best-priced 6-1. With Sky Bet, Norwich are marginally preferred to West Brom in being 9-2 compared to the Baggies who are seen as the outsiders at 11-2.

That provides a clear illustration that Leeds are expected to progress past Norwich from their semi-final and that the same is expected of Southampton versus West Brom.