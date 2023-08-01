Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's predicted Championship finishing position under new method and woe for early opponents

Leeds United’s quest for Championship promotion will begin in just five days’ time and a new method has worked out the club’s final finishing position.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:01 BST

Ahead of the new campaign, BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2023/24 Championship table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets. Leeds will begin their quest to bounce back from last season’s relegation with Sunday’s hosting of Cardiff City ahead of the following weekend’s trip to Birmingham City and this is how the BonusCodeBets method has the final table looking come the last weekend of the season.

The 2023-24 new Championship campaign gets underway on Friday night when Sheffield Wednesday take on Southampton at Hillsborough.

Market: Odds for relegation. Odds: 6-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Market: Odds for relegation. Odds: 6-4. Photo: Gareth Copley

Market: Odds for relegation. Odds: 13-8.

2. 23rd: Rotherham United (relegated)

Market: Odds for relegation. Odds: 13-8. Photo: Nigel Roddis

Market: Odds for relegation. Odds: 3-1.

3. 22nd: Birmingham City (relegated)

Market: Odds for relegation. Odds: 3-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Market: Odds for relegation. Odds: 7-2.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Market: Odds for relegation. Odds: 7-2. Photo: George Wood

