Leeds United's predicted Championship finishing position under new method and woe for early opponents
Ahead of the new campaign, BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2023/24 Championship table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets. Leeds will begin their quest to bounce back from last season’s relegation with Sunday’s hosting of Cardiff City ahead of the following weekend’s trip to Birmingham City and this is how the BonusCodeBets method has the final table looking come the last weekend of the season.
The 2023-24 new Championship campaign gets underway on Friday night when Sheffield Wednesday take on Southampton at Hillsborough.