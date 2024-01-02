Leeds United rounded off an eventful and emotional 2023 with a win over West Brom as they continue their fight for promotion at the end of this Championship season. They are already off the mark this new year with a statement 3-0 victory against Birmingham City.

As it stands, the Whites are fourth in the table with 48 points, very much in the running for a spot in the play-offs, but how will the table look at the end of the season? Using the latest numbers provided by bookmakers, we've put together the projected final standings using the promotion and relegation odds. Take a look below at where Leeds have been tipped to finish as they eye their return to the Premier League.