We are still in the early stages of the 2023/24 EFL Championship season but there are some positive signs at Elland Road as Leeds United look to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s side have only lost one league match out of eight so far this campaign but have drawn more than they have won, leaving them in sixth place after eight fixtures and already eight points off of league leaders Leicester City and second place Ipswich Town. However, if the Yorkshire club can start turning those draws into wins then they will no doubt start closing the gap on the top two.