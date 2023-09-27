Leeds United’s predicted Championship finish compared to Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton & more - gallery
Here is where the latest Supercomputer prediction has Daniel Farke’s Whites finishing the 2023/24 EFL Championship season...
We are still in the early stages of the 2023/24 EFL Championship season but there are some positive signs at Elland Road as Leeds United look to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Daniel Farke’s side have only lost one league match out of eight so far this campaign but have drawn more than they have won, leaving them in sixth place after eight fixtures and already eight points off of league leaders Leicester City and second place Ipswich Town. However, if the Yorkshire club can start turning those draws into wins then they will no doubt start closing the gap on the top two.
Meanwhile, the BetVictor Supercomputer has crunched the numbers after the latest round of fixtures and here what the latest data says the final EFL Championship table will look like this season: