Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Leeds United’s predicted Championship finish compared to Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton & more - gallery

Here is where the latest Supercomputer prediction has Daniel Farke’s Whites finishing the 2023/24 EFL Championship season...

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 20:37 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 20:43 BST

We are still in the early stages of the 2023/24 EFL Championship season but there are some positive signs at Elland Road as Leeds United look to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s side have only lost one league match out of eight so far this campaign but have drawn more than they have won, leaving them in sixth place after eight fixtures and already eight points off of league leaders Leicester City and second place Ipswich Town. However, if the Yorkshire club can start turning those draws into wins then they will no doubt start closing the gap on the top two.

Meanwhile, the BetVictor Supercomputer has crunched the numbers after the latest round of fixtures and here what the latest data says the final EFL Championship table will look like this season:

Predicted points = 37

1. 24th - Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points = 37

Photo Sales
Predicted points = 38

2. 23rd - Rotherham United

Predicted points = 38

Photo Sales
Predicted points = 40

3. 22nd - Queens Park Rangers

Predicted points = 40

Photo Sales
Predicted points = 51

4. 21st - Huddersfield Town

Predicted points = 51

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CityIpswich TownSouthamptonEFL