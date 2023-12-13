Leeds United's automatic promotion hopes took a slight knock on Tuesday night following a narrow 1-0 defeat at Sunderland. The Black Cats clinched victory with a goal from Jobe Bellingham on 78 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Further south, the Whites' promotion rivals Ipswich Town came from a goal down to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road and go top of the table. There are more Championship games this evening as a handful of Leeds' closest rivals are in action during a busy midweek. Leeds had won six of their last seven games, drawing the other, prior to their loss to Sunderland. Their incredible form has kept the pressure on the top two, but both Ipswich and Leicester City have managed to maintain a points gap over Leeds.