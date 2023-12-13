Leeds United's predicted Championship finish after Sunderland loss compared to Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton
Leeds United saw their Championship unbeaten run come to and against Sunderland on Tuesday
Leeds United's automatic promotion hopes took a slight knock on Tuesday night following a narrow 1-0 defeat at Sunderland. The Black Cats clinched victory with a goal from Jobe Bellingham on 78 minutes at the Stadium of Light.
Further south, the Whites' promotion rivals Ipswich Town came from a goal down to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road and go top of the table. There are more Championship games this evening as a handful of Leeds' closest rivals are in action during a busy midweek. Leeds had won six of their last seven games, drawing the other, prior to their loss to Sunderland. Their incredible form has kept the pressure on the top two, but both Ipswich and Leicester City have managed to maintain a points gap over Leeds.
There is still more than half of the season remaining and plenty of twists and turns can be expected given the competitive nature of the Championship. Following Tuesdays games, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will look and here is the full run down in reverse order based on the latest odds for promotion and relegation.