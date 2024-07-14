Leeds United's pre-season friendlies schedule, deadlines, first games, international breaks

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Jul 2024, 13:23 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 14:34 BST
The clock is counting down towards Leeds United’s second attempt at promotion back to the Premier League – and a key date now presents itself this week.

Only seven weeks have passed since United’s defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final yet there are now less than four weeks until the start of the new Championship campaign over the weekend of August 9-11. United’s players are now entering their third week back in pre-season training and a key date presents itself this week via the club’s first summer friendly. By then, there will be just three weeks to go until the curtain raiser and here we run through the next key dates in the build up to United’s new promotion push and the season itself.

Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off. Followed by pre-season trip to Germany.

1. Harrogate Town pre-season friendly

Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off. Followed by pre-season trip to Germany. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, August 10.

2. Football at Paris 2024 Olympics

Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, August 10. Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF

Photo Sales
Saturday, July 27: Guiseley v Leeds United under-21s at Nethermoor (3pm).

3. Guiseley pre-season friendly

Saturday, July 27: Guiseley v Leeds United under-21s at Nethermoor (3pm). Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

4. Leeds v Valencia pre-season friendly

Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road). Photo: Aitor Alcalde

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).

5. First game of new season

Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off). Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road (8pm kick-off).

6. Carabao Cup first round

Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road (8pm kick-off). Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueSouthampton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice