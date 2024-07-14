Leeds United's pre-season friendlies schedule, deadlines, first games, international breaks

Only seven weeks have passed since United’s defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final yet there are now less than four weeks until the start of the new Championship campaign over the weekend of August 9-11. United’s players are now entering their third week back in pre-season training and a key date presents itself this week via the club’s first summer friendly. By then, there will be just three weeks to go until the curtain raiser and here we run through the next key dates in the build up to United’s new promotion push and the season itself.