Leeds United's pre-season friendlies schedule and deadlines for transfers and TV picks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on towards Leeds United’s second attempt at promotion back to the Premier League – and a key date now presents itself this week.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only seven weeks have passed since United’s defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final yet there are now less than four weeks until the start of the new Championship campaign over the weekend of August 9-11.

United’s players are now entering their third week back in pre-season training and a key date presents itself this week via the club’s first summer friendly. By then, there will be just three weeks to go until the curtain raiser and here we run through the next key dates in the build up to United’s new promotion push and the season itself.

Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off.

Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, August 10.

Saturday, July 27: Guiseley v Leeds United under-21s at Nethermoor (3pm).

Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).

Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road.