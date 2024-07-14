Leeds United's pre-season friendlies schedule and deadlines for transfers and TV picks

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Jul 2024, 13:54 BST
The countdown is on towards Leeds United’s second attempt at promotion back to the Premier League – and a key date now presents itself this week.

Only seven weeks have passed since United’s defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final yet there are now less than four weeks until the start of the new Championship campaign over the weekend of August 9-11.

United’s players are now entering their third week back in pre-season training and a key date presents itself this week via the club’s first summer friendly. By then, there will be just three weeks to go until the curtain raiser and here we run through the next key dates in the build up to United’s new promotion push and the season itself.

Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off.Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off.
Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off.
Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, August 10.Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, August 10.
Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, August 10.
Saturday, July 27: Guiseley v Leeds United under-21s at Nethermoor (3pm).Saturday, July 27: Guiseley v Leeds United under-21s at Nethermoor (3pm).
Saturday, July 27: Guiseley v Leeds United under-21s at Nethermoor (3pm).
Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).
Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).
Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).
Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).
Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road.Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road.
Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road.
