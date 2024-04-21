The summer transfer window won’t open for some time yet but Leeds United are already being linked with a number of potential signings. Of course, at this moment in time Leeds are locked in a promotion battle at the top of the Championship and don’t know what league they will be competing in next season.

Getting over the line and regaining a spot in the Premier League is the priority then and Daniel Farke’s side will be pushing over the final three games of the season to claim a top two berth. That’s when they can turn their eye to potential targets in the event of promotion, such as those who the club have been consistently linked with over the last few months.

A number of high profile players have been mentioned by various outlets and the club could have money to spend, too, should they go up. With that in mind, here's a look at how Leeds could line up next season based on the summer transfer rumours we've seen so far.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Meslier has been a consistent performer for much of the season and looks set to continue in net for Farke next season. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Ben Johnson Leeds were heavily linked with Johnson in January and with his contract at West Ham United nearing its expiry, they have already been linked with a summer move. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Rodon has starred on loan this season and Leeds are expected to make a move to sign him permanently, should they win promotion. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Ethan Ampadu Leeds' Player of the Season has been a picture of consistently since joining from Chelsea. Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Leeds are likely to be on the lookout for a left-back but at present, it seems as though Firpo is the most viable option. Photo Sales

6 . CM: Kalvin Phillips It seems highly unlikely that Phillips will return to Elland Road this summer, but Leeds continue to be linked with a move. Photo Sales