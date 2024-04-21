The summer transfer window won’t open for some time yet but Leeds United are already being linked with a number of potential signings. Of course, at this moment in time Leeds are locked in a promotion battle at the top of the Championship and don’t know what league they will be competing in next season.
Getting over the line and regaining a spot in the Premier League is the priority then and Daniel Farke’s side will be pushing over the final three games of the season to claim a top two berth. That’s when they can turn their eye to potential targets in the event of promotion, such as those who the club have been consistently linked with over the last few months.
A number of high profile players have been mentioned by various outlets and the club could have money to spend, too, should they go up. With that in mind, here's a look at how Leeds could line up next season based on the summer transfer rumours we've seen so far.