Daniel Farke's potential Leeds United starting XI next season if transfer rumours are true

Leeds United have already been linked with a host of players ahead of the summer transfer window

By Will Jackson
Published 21st Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 19:00 BST

The summer transfer window won’t open for some time yet but Leeds United are already being linked with a number of potential signings. Of course, at this moment in time Leeds are locked in a promotion battle at the top of the Championship and don’t know what league they will be competing in next season.

Getting over the line and regaining a spot in the Premier League is the priority then and Daniel Farke’s side will be pushing over the final three games of the season to claim a top two berth. That’s when they can turn their eye to potential targets in the event of promotion, such as those who the club have been consistently linked with over the last few months.

A number of high profile players have been mentioned by various outlets and the club could have money to spend, too, should they go up. With that in mind, here's a look at how Leeds could line up next season based on the summer transfer rumours we've seen so far.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been a consistent performer for much of the season and looks set to continue in net for Farke next season.

2. RB: Ben Johnson

Leeds were heavily linked with Johnson in January and with his contract at West Ham United nearing its expiry, they have already been linked with a summer move.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has starred on loan this season and Leeds are expected to make a move to sign him permanently, should they win promotion.

4. CB: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds' Player of the Season has been a picture of consistently since joining from Chelsea.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Leeds are likely to be on the lookout for a left-back but at present, it seems as though Firpo is the most viable option.

It seems highly unlikely that Phillips will return to Elland Road this summer, but Leeds continue to be linked with a move.

6. CM: Kalvin Phillips

It seems highly unlikely that Phillips will return to Elland Road this summer, but Leeds continue to be linked with a move.

