The January transfer window has only been closed for a month but already Leeds United are starting to be linked with players ahead of the summer transfer window. Of course, Leeds don't know what division they'll be in next season as they push for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, but the Whites will be expected to spend should they reclaim their spot at English football's top table.
A Football Insider report has suggested Leeds could be willing to spend up to £100m in the summer in order to help Daniel Farke's side compete at the top level should they bounce back at the first time of asking. With that in mind, here's a look at how Leeds could line up next season based on the summer transfer rumours we've seen so far.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
The goalkeeper looks likely to be in the man in between the sticks next season at this point in time.
2. RB: Archie Gray
Right-back isn't Archie Gray's natural position, but he's taken to the role and, should he remain at the club, he could be used in the role. Photo: GLYN KIRK
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Rodon is due to return to Tottenham at the end of the season but Leeds are keen to make his loan permanent. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Struijk has struggled with injury of late but when he's fit he is a key man in Daniel Farke's backline. Photo: George Wood
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Firpo's form has been up and down but he looks like Leeds' first choice left-back at present. This could be an area Leeds look to recruit in this summer, though, having considered their options in January.
6. CM: Kalvin Phillips
Leeds have been linked with a move for Phillips this summer, should they win promotion to the Premier League. He initially left Elland Road to join Man City for £45m back in the summer of 2022.