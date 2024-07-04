Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's attempts to replace £40 million teenager Archie Gray could be held up by another team's delay in appointing a new head coach.

Burnley full-back Connor Roberts returned to Turf Moor following the completion of his loan spell at the end of last season with the Wales international's immediate future up in the air.

Roberts left the Clarets at the start of the year in the knowledge he was no longer first-choice right-back under Vincent Kompany, but now the former Manchester City skipper has moved on to coach Bayern Munich, there may be a route back for him in Lancashire.

That is, if Roberts wishes to remain a Burnley player, of which there is no guarantee given how the 28-year-old spoke upon arriving at Elland Road just over five months ago.

Needless to say, if the former Championship winner is a target for Leeds this summer, his return to the club could be delayed by Burnley's pending managerial appointment. It appears as though Scott Parker will be installed as the Clarets boss, but as with any new coach, the ex-Fulham and AFC Bournemouth man will likely want to assess the options in his squad before making any decisions on players' futures.

Roberts played 15 times for Leeds during his loan spell, although many of those were from the bench as Gray held down the right-back spot in Daniel Farke's XI. United also triggered an extension in full-back Sam Byram's contract following the play-off final but are likely to move for a full-back, especially on the right-hand side, this summer after the departures of Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh and Gray.

Following Burnley's relegation from the top flight, the Clarets are expected to be among the sides challenging for an immediate return to the Premier League; a cohort Leeds will aim to be part of throughout 2024/25. Despite what could manifest in a top-of-the-table rivalry, Burnley are unlikely to command a significant fee for Roberts given the player has less than 12 months remaining on his Turf Moor contract and harbours an apparent reluctance to stay.

"Obviously so disappointed not to achieve what we all wanted, but honestly what a massive privilege it was to play just a hand full [sic] of games and be involved at this incredible Football Club," Roberts wrote on social media at the end of his loan stint with Leeds.

"An invaluable experience and something I'll remember forever! Thanks for the spectacular support ladies and gents!"

Upon arriving at Elland Road, the Wales international remarked it was one of the clubs and fanbases he had always sought to play for and made no secret the desire to extend his stay beyond the initial loan period.

"Football's a funny game, so I'll be doing my very best to make a good impression on and off the pitch and maybe in the future it can change from the straight loan but yeah, at the moment it's just come here try and help on and off the pitch," he said back in February.

