Leeds United will continue their push for promotion this weekend when they take on Swansea City in the Championship. Ahead of their visit to Wales, Daniel Farke’s side sit fourth in the table, slipping down a spot after Burnley’s 1-0 win over Bristol City put them in third.

Leeds have a big opportunity to claim back their place and potentially leapfrog into second if they can grab all three points against the Swans. A win will see the Whites ahead of Sunderland and behind new leaders Sheffield United by just a point.

Last season, Leeds fell agonisingly short of rejoining the Premier League after losing out to Southampton in the play-offs final. This time round, they are hoping to make no mistake.

Ahead of their clash with Swansea, we’ve taken a look at how Leeds’ form has fared since the turn of the new year. As we approach the end of 2024, let’s see how many points Farke’s side have collected since January 1st, compared to the rest of the Championship sides who have been present for both this season and the previous term.

