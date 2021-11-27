Leeds United's players wear Gary Speed t-shirts as part of tribute to Whites icon at Brighton

Former Whites ace Speed died aged just 42 on November 27, 2011 and United's players warmed up for Saturday's clash at the Amex wearing t-shirts featuring a picture of Speed together with the words 'Remembering Gary Speed. '

Both sides also wore black armbands in the contest itself whilst Whites captain Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas also paid their respects on Friday by laying flowers at Elland Road's Bremner Square.

A loud chant of Speed's name then broke out in the away end nearing the 11th minute, honouring the number he used to wear.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRIBIUTE: Leeds United's players pay their respects to Gary Speed in the warm-up for Saturday's Premier League clash at Brighton. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.