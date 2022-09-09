Leeds United's players pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Whites wait on fixtures news

Her Majesty The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon and plenty of United’s players took to social media and their Instagram stories to post tributes and offer their condolences.

Whites captain Liam Cooper shared a photograph of Her Majesty handing Leeds legend Billy Bremner the FA Cup whilst another of United’s leaders, Stuart Dallas, posted a message of gratitude to the former monarch.

"God bless your Majesty and thank you for your service,” wrote the Northern Ireland international accompanied with the picture of The Queen that was first shared by the Royal Family’s social media pages.

TRIBUTES: To Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Luke Ayling shared the same photograph along with three broken hearts whilst Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford and young Archie Gray were among those to also pay their respects in similar fashion.

A whole host of United’s overseas stars also paid tribute as Mateusz Klich, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Robin Koch all posted.

Klich, Koch and Roca both added messages of rest in peace to photos of Her Majesty whilst Diego Llorente put: “My heartfelt condolences. Rest in peace.”

Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk also paid tribute whilst former Whites boss Simon Grayson added a message with his post.

"RIP Your Majesty, a wonderful servant to your country.”

Leeds and the club’s fans are now waiting to see whether Monday night’s Premier League hosting of Nottingham Forest is on or off.

Meetings are taking place this morning and an announcement is expected by lunchtime.

The Government has advised the Premier League ‘there is no obligation’ to postpone fixtures this weekend and has left the decision to the organisation’s discretion.

Government advice states: "There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

"As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations."

National Mourning guidance states: “If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.