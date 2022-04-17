Leeds United's place in new predicted Premier League finishing positions after fresh twists
Leeds United are in the middle of a two-week break but there have been changes to the Premier League's predicted finishing positions after the weekend's action without the Whites.
Bottom two sides Norwich City and Watford both suffered fresh blows on Saturday afternoon, the Hornets stung by Brentford captain Pontus Jansson's 95th-minute winner as the Bees sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win at Vicarage Road
Norwich were dealt another defeat via a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a 3-2 reverse at Manchester United but third-bottom Burnley picked up a point in their survival bid through Sunday's clash at West Ham United which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Burnley remain third-bottom and in the division's drop zone, the Clarets now three points behind fourth-bottom Everton who have played one game less than them.
Frank Lampard's Toffees are in action on Wednesday night against Leicester City at Goodison Park.
Burnley, meanwhile, who take on visiting Southampton on Thursday evening, are now eight points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but the Clarets now only have one game in hand on the Whites.
Leeds are five points ahead of Everton but the Toffees have played two games less than them.
Here, based on the very latest odds for relegation, are the newest Premier League predicted finishing positions and how the bookies now assess each side's survival prospects.