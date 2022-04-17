Leeds United's place in new predicted Premier League finishing positions after fresh twists

PUT IT THERE! Stuart Dallas, right, celebrates with Raphinha, left, after the Brazilian winger's strike put the Whites 1-0 up against Watford at Vicarage Road in their last game before the current break. Picture by John Walton/PA Wire.

Bottom two sides Norwich City and Watford both suffered fresh blows on Saturday afternoon, the Hornets stung by Brentford captain Pontus Jansson's 95th-minute winner as the Bees sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win at Vicarage Road

Norwich were dealt another defeat via a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a 3-2 reverse at Manchester United but third-bottom Burnley picked up a point in their survival bid through Sunday's clash at West Ham United which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Burnley remain third-bottom and in the division's drop zone, the Clarets now three points behind fourth-bottom Everton who have played one game less than them.

Odds for the title: 4-9. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted).

Frank Lampard's Toffees are in action on Wednesday night against Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Burnley, meanwhile, who take on visiting Southampton on Thursday evening, are now eight points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but the Clarets now only have one game in hand on the Whites.

Leeds are five points ahead of Everton but the Toffees have played two games less than them.

Here, based on the very latest odds for relegation, are the newest Premier League predicted finishing positions and how the bookies now assess each side's survival prospects.

Odds for the title: 23-10. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: 500-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: 5000-1. Odds for top-four finish: 3-5. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: 5000-1. Odds for top-four finish: 12-5. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: N/A (no odds quoted below Tottenham and Arsenal). Odds for top-four finish: 8-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for top-six finish: 7-2. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for top-six finish: 20-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for top-six finish: 501-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Odds for top-half finish: 5-4.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Odds for top-half finish: 6-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 750-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 500-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 175-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 11-1.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 13-5.

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 2-5 (third favourites to go down).

Odds for the title: N/A. Odds for relegation: 1-40.