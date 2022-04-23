Leeds United's place in new predicted Premier League finishing positions after big Burnley boost

Leeds signed off for a 15-day break with a 3-0 win at Watford earlier this month which put the Whites eight points clear of the drop zone but with both fourth-bottom Everton and third-bottom Burnley having games in hand.

The Clarets then took a 1-1 draw at West Ham United the following day in the club's first game since sacking boss Sean Dyche whilst Everton also took a point the following Wednesday evening with a last-gasp 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.

But there was a big change in how the survival prospects of Burnley, Everton and Leeds were then all viewed the following night after the Clarets recorded a convincing 2-0 victory at home to Southampton.

The triumph brought Burnley to within one point of fourth-bottom Everton, albeit with the Toffees having played a game less, whilst the success allowed the Clarets to slash the gap to fifth-bottom Leeds to five points on the same number of games played.

Bottom two sides Norwich City and Watford were already long odds-on to be relegated before this weekend's games and both sides then fell to heavy defeats on Saturday afternoon.

Roy Hodgson's Watford outfit were blitzed 5-1 at defending champions Manchester City whilst Norwich were brushed aside 3-0 by rapidly rising visitors Newcastle United who moved ninth.

The Canaries are eight points adrift of safety with just five games left whilst Watford are seven points off the fourth-bottom spot, again with five games left.

The Hornets are 11 points behind fifth-bottom Leeds who are 12 points ahead of the Canaries, and having played a game less than both sides.

Burnley and Everton are both in action on Sunday, the Clarets at home to Wolves in a 2pm kick-off before Everton take on Merseyside rivals and title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield.

Leeds finally return to action the following night at Crystal Palace who, along with Aston Villa, are the next two teams within hailing distance of the Whites.

Both Villa and Palace are four points ahead of Jesse Marsch's Whites.

Following Burnley's midweek win and Saturday's games, here are the very latest predicted finishing positions and how the survival prospects of each side are now rated, based on the best available odds.

