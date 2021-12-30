Patrick Bamford close to Whites return

Patrick Bamford is closing in on a return to action for Leeds United.

"The injury is coming along good," Bamford told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I think it was almost a blessing in disguise that the two games over Christmas got postponed, but yeah, it's coming along nicely. I should be doing drills tomorrow [Thursday] and then we'll see how close we are.

"It's touch and go for Burnley. I'm feeling good. I've hit every marker that's been laid down so far day to day, so it's been a good improvement. It's not a few weeks away. It's very close."

Liam Cooper on helping the next generation

Liam Cooper may be captaining players half his age at Leeds United but the job is a simple one.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford salutes the Elland Road crowd. Pic: Getty

“You’ve just got to fill them with confidence,” he told The Yorkshire Evening Post of mentoring the youngsters at Leeds.

“They’re training with us for a reason and that reason is they’ve been shining and showing how good they are. Everyone knows if you’re good enough to come and train with us and you keep improving, keep taking on what you’ve been coached, you’ll be given a chance in the first team.”

Sean Dyche eyes important four days

Sean Dyche says Leeds United's next opponents Burnley have progressed and vowed to 'take on' whatever is thrown at them ahead of two games in four days.

“We are where we are, we still think that we have progressed from earlier in the season," said Dyche, as quoted by burnleyfootballclub.com.

"The margins are important and the success of getting that right, but we’re going into the game in good shape, we want to press hard and press high, and take games on.

“Ideally, we would have liked to have played games.

"We’ve done the in-house work the best we can, but we’ve made sure we’ve used the time wisely with our players.

"We’ve done what we think we can to be in good shape for the next game, whatever comes our way and whatever challenge, we’ll take it on.

“There is a balance of still doing the basics, making sure that you are defending well, and changing games by scoring goals, so we focus on that while trying to add in things that will make a difference."

Dyche added: "We have been training, we have been active and know the challenges. We’ve tried to keep the focus on the training schedule to prepare mentally to go again as we go forward.

“I tend to deal with the reality of what I do. We are where we are and there are reasons for that. We know the challenges, and we have trust in each other.

“You are always adjusting to the challenge. It doesn’t matter what position you are in the league table, but the core is strong, and we are flexible to keep moving forward.

“We have got the right mentality and that’s the key marker, and we must focus on the fact that we have good players and must do the right things.