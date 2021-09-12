Leeds United's Pascal Struijk is sent off at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

The Reds youngster suffered what appeared to be a dislocated ankle according to his manager post-match after being stretchered from the field in his side's 3-0 Premier League victory at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp's men earned all three points thanks to goals from Mo Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mané in LS11 but it was Elliott's injury that overshadowed the encounter between the two teams.

The 18-year-old went down under a challenge from Whites defender Struijk in the second half in West Yorkshire.

Referee Craig Pawson initially waved play on with Leeds on the attack before halting the game when the severity of the injury quickly became apparent following a strong reaction from the nearby Mo Salah and both benches.

Struijk was then handed a red card after a lengthy stoppage despite the accidental collision and has now taken to social media to send a message to his opponent over the incident.

"In today's game something happened that I would never wish on anyone," Struijk wrote on Instagram.

"Harvey Elliott, my thoughts are with you. I'm gutted and never meant for this to happen. I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back soon on the pitch."

Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani joined Struijk in passing on his best to Elliott after the match but believed the sending off to be harsh.

"Obviously the accident was hard for him and I wish the boy a full recovery," Radrizzani told Sky Sports.

"But this is part of football, to be honest, if you watch the video you see that Struijk is lying with his left foot on him and it’s accidental so it was not a premeditated tackle.