Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction

Leeds United's next six fixtures including new friendly and confirmed EFL Cup date

Leeds United’s 2023-24 is up and running and the games are about to come thick and fast upon next weekend’s return to action for Daniel Farke’s side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

Leeds took in their first game under new Whites manager Farke in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly in Oslo against arch rivals Manchester United who recorded a 2-0 triumph through second half strikes from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

The Whites then flew home from Norway the same evening ahead of a nine-day break until the side’s next pre-season friendly, allowing time for plenty of work on the training ground. Here, we run through United’s next games including a recently arranged new friendly against Nottingham Forest ahead of the new Championship campaign and a confirmed EFL Cup date.

4pm kick-off at LNER Community Stadium, York.

1. Sat, July 22 - AS Monaco (friendly)

4pm kick-off at LNER Community Stadium, York. Photo: VALERY HACHE

Photo Sales
7.45pm kick-off at Pirelli Stadium, Burton Albion.

2. Thurs, July 27 - Nottingham Forest (friendly)

7.45pm kick-off at Pirelli Stadium, Burton Albion. Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
3pm kick-off at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.

3. Sun, July 30 - Hearts (friendly)

3pm kick-off at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
2.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

4. Sun, Aug 5 - Cardiff City (h) - Championship

2.30pm kick-off at Elland Road. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Daniel FarkeManchester UnitedNorwayNottingham Forest