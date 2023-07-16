Leeds United's next six fixtures including new friendly and confirmed EFL Cup date

Leeds took in their first game under new Whites manager Farke in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly in Oslo against arch rivals Manchester United who recorded a 2-0 triumph through second half strikes from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

The Whites then flew home from Norway the same evening ahead of a nine-day break until the side’s next pre-season friendly, allowing time for plenty of work on the training ground. Here, we run through United’s next games including a recently arranged new friendly against Nottingham Forest ahead of the new Championship campaign and a confirmed EFL Cup date.