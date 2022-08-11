Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that 25-year old Brazilian centre-back Lyanco has not trained this week due to an issue with his knee.

The defender joins longer term absentee Tino Livramento on the sidelines as the only two Saints absentees.

Hasenhuttl's side fell to a 4-1 defeat in their season opening clash at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

INJURY BLOW: For Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, right, pictured during last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.

“We only had Lyanco during the week not training with the team because he had a problem with his knee,” revealed Hasenhuttl at Thursday's pre-match press conference, as quoted by southamptonfc.com

“The rest of the players were in the sessions.