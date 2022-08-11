Leeds United's next opponents Southampton dealt injury blow with duo out

Southampton have been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash against Leeds United at St Mary's.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 6:14 pm

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that 25-year old Brazilian centre-back Lyanco has not trained this week due to an issue with his knee.

The defender joins longer term absentee Tino Livramento on the sidelines as the only two Saints absentees.

Hasenhuttl's side fell to a 4-1 defeat in their season opening clash at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

INJURY BLOW: For Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, right, pictured during last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.

“We only had Lyanco during the week not training with the team because he had a problem with his knee,” revealed Hasenhuttl at Thursday's pre-match press conference, as quoted by southamptonfc.com

“The rest of the players were in the sessions.

"We had two good ones on Tuesday and Wednesday, today was a little bit lighter, after two days we tried to give it a little less intensity today.”

