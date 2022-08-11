Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that 25-year old Brazilian centre-back Lyanco has not trained this week due to an issue with his knee.
The defender joins longer term absentee Tino Livramento on the sidelines as the only two Saints absentees.
Hasenhuttl's side fell to a 4-1 defeat in their season opening clash at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
“We only had Lyanco during the week not training with the team because he had a problem with his knee,” revealed Hasenhuttl at Thursday's pre-match press conference, as quoted by southamptonfc.com
“The rest of the players were in the sessions.
"We had two good ones on Tuesday and Wednesday, today was a little bit lighter, after two days we tried to give it a little less intensity today.”