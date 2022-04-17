Leeds United's next opponents Crystal Palace dealt setback at start of demanding week

Patrick Vieira's 13th-placed Eagles took on Chelsea in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley but the Blues recorded a 2-0 victory through strikes from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

The cup run has left Palace with games in hand and Vieira's side are back in action on Wednesday night at Newcastle United.

The Eagles will then face Leeds at Selhurst Park next Monday night in what will be United's first game after 15 days off.