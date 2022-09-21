Left-back Lucas Digne has started every game for Steven Gerrard’s side so far this season and the 29-year-old was named in the France squad for this month’s Nations League games.

Digne, though, has since suffered an injury to his right ankle and has dropped out of the squad to be replaced by Rennes defender Adrien Truffert.

French publication L'Equipe are reporting that Digne has sustained a possible stress fracture to ankle.

BIG BLOW: Aston Villa left back Lucas Digne, above, has suffered an ankle injury. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Leeds face Villa on their return to Premier League action in 11 days’ time on Sunday, October 2.

Villa had already been dealt a new injury blow in Friday night’s 1-0 win against Southampton in which another France international in Boubacar Kamara was forced off with a knee issue one minute before the break.

Gerrard then revealed that the midfielder would be scanned and Kamara was replaced in the France squad by Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout.

Villa had six players out approaching Friday night's clash against the Saints including Polish international right-back Matty Cash.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City at the start of this month and the 25-year-old has pulled out of the Poland squad for this month’s internationals.

Gerrard was also without his three first choice ‘keepers Emi Martinez, Robin Olsen and Jed Steer as Villa headed for the Saints game.

Martinez and key striker Ollie Watkins were both been unwell during the week whilst Olsen missed training due to a knee issue.

But Martinez and Watkins both returned to play the full duration of the contest for which Olsen was an unused substitute.

Steer and Diego Carlos, though, remain out longer term as they recover from Achilles injuries.