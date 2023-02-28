Thiago Silva was taken off injured in the 19th minute of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and the Blues have revealed that the 38-year-old defender suffered knee ligament damage.

A statement released by Chelsea read: "Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, Thiago underwent further assessment and a scan on his return to the training centre on Monday. Scan results from those assessments have confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments and he will now work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible.”