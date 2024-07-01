Leeds United's next key dates as big deadline passes: Player returns, friendlies, first game

Yesterday marked the final day from which player sales would be allocated to 2023-24 accounts in the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability guidelines. As such, it presented a mini transfer deadline day. But there are still another nine weeks left of the summer transfer window itself which closes three weeks after the start of the new 2024-25 Championship campaign.
In the meantime, another big date presents itself this week and, here, we run through the next key events in the build up to United’s new promotion push and the season itself.
1. Leeds players return for pre-season
Tuesday, July 2 (non-internationals).Photo: Ed Sykes
2. Copa America
Tuesday, July 2: USA v Uruguay (2am). Brenden Aaronson with the USA squad.Photo: Tim Nwachukwu
3. Euro 2024
Tuesday, July 2 (8pm): Austria v Turkey - Max Wober with the Austria squad.Photo: Christian Hofer
4. Euro 2024 final
Sunday, July 14 (9pm, at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin).Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ
5. Copa America final
Monday, July 15 (1am).Photo: Alexandre Schneider
6. Harrogate Town pre-season friendly
Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off.Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.