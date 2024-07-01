Leeds United's next key dates as big deadline passes: Player returns, friendlies, first game

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
A key deadline has now passed on the Leeds United landscape but important dates will now present themselves thick and fast for the 2024-25 campaign.

Yesterday marked the final day from which player sales would be allocated to 2023-24 accounts in the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability guidelines. As such, it presented a mini transfer deadline day. But there are still another nine weeks left of the summer transfer window itself which closes three weeks after the start of the new 2024-25 Championship campaign.

In the meantime, another big date presents itself this week and, here, we run through the next key events in the build up to United’s new promotion push and the season itself.

Tuesday, July 2 (non-internationals).

1. Leeds players return for pre-season

Tuesday, July 2 (non-internationals).

Tuesday, July 2: USA v Uruguay (2am). Brenden Aaronson with the USA squad.

2. Copa America

Tuesday, July 2: USA v Uruguay (2am). Brenden Aaronson with the USA squad.

Tuesday, July 2 (8pm): Austria v Turkey - Max Wober with the Austria squad.

3. Euro 2024

Tuesday, July 2 (8pm): Austria v Turkey - Max Wober with the Austria squad.

Sunday, July 14 (9pm, at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin).

4. Euro 2024 final

Sunday, July 14 (9pm, at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin).

Monday, July 15 (1am).

5. Copa America final

Monday, July 15 (1am).

Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off.

6. Harrogate Town pre-season friendly

Friday, July 19. Harrogate Town v Leeds United - 7.30pm kick-off.

