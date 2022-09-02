News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds United's next hosts Brentford lose key player for Whites clash and Pontus Jansson update

Brentford have been dealt a fresh injury blow for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash against visiting Leeds United but a familiar face is set to return.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:38 pm

Denmark international Christian Norgaard was taken off midway through the second half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Everton and boss Thomas Frank has revealed that the midfielder will be out for a matter of weeks.

As reported by The Athletic, Norgaard will miss Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash against the Whites but former Leeds defender and now Bees captain Pontus Jansson is set to return.

Jansson has recently been sidelined with a minor foot issue.

UPDATE: On Brentford captain and former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson, above. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Most Popular

Fellow defender Kristoffer Ajer is also close to making a return following hamstring surgery.

Bees boss Frank provided his team news at Friday afternoon’s pre-match press conference.

Pontus JanssonThomas FrankBrentfordPremier League