Leeds United's new strongest XI upon fresh exits from Elland Road including star man

The Leeds United summer exits are continuing and the club’s current best XI now has a different look to it.

Thirteen players have departed the Whites since the club’s relegation from the Premier League and the biggest exit yet was confirmed on Thursday as last season’s top scorer Rodrigo completed a move to Qatar side Al-Rayyan.

The following day, Danish international right back Rasmsus Kristensen sealed a season-long loan switch to AS Roma, following Diego Llorente out of Leeds to join Jose Mourinho’s side.

Brenden Aaronson had already sealed a loan move to Union Berlin, joining Robin Koch in next season’s Bundesliga upon Koch’s switch to Eintracht Frankfurt. All five players have been part of recent Leeds starting XIs, a comment which also applies to both Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles who were released upon their contracts expiring this summer but invited back for pre-season training.

Tyler Roberts has also joined Birmingham City whilst Alfie McCalmont has sealed a switch to Carlisle United. Youngsters Stuart McKninstry, Ben Andreucci, Will Brook and Jay Buchan were all released.

More departures are expected to follow along with new recruits but here is our idea of the current new strongest Leeds XI as things stands ahead of the new Championship campaign.

GK - Illan Meslier The Frenchman might well be another one that moves on this summer and Meslier ended last season behind Joel Robles as no 1 but Robles has been released and Meslier would surely be the first port of call as things stand.

RB - Luke Ayling Rasmus Kristensen has moved on so it's essentially a toss up between the experience of Luke Ayling or promise and youth of Cody Drameh although Jamie Shackleton would be another option in addition to Stuart Dallas when fit. The experience of Ayling might just give him the nod at present although that could change and Ayling is often needed at centre back.

CB - Liam Cooper United's captain and a pretty straightforward call at centre-back, just a case of who partners him.

CB - Charlie Cresswell The young defender is now an under-21s Euros winner with England and he really ought to be starting from what is now left at Elland Road.