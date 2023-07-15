Leeds United's new strongest XI upon fresh exits from Elland Road including star man
Thirteen players have departed the Whites since the club’s relegation from the Premier League and the biggest exit yet was confirmed on Thursday as last season’s top scorer Rodrigo completed a move to Qatar side Al-Rayyan.
The following day, Danish international right back Rasmsus Kristensen sealed a season-long loan switch to AS Roma, following Diego Llorente out of Leeds to join Jose Mourinho’s side.
Brenden Aaronson had already sealed a loan move to Union Berlin, joining Robin Koch in next season’s Bundesliga upon Koch’s switch to Eintracht Frankfurt. All five players have been part of recent Leeds starting XIs, a comment which also applies to both Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles who were released upon their contracts expiring this summer but invited back for pre-season training.
Tyler Roberts has also joined Birmingham City whilst Alfie McCalmont has sealed a switch to Carlisle United. Youngsters Stuart McKninstry, Ben Andreucci, Will Brook and Jay Buchan were all released.
More departures are expected to follow along with new recruits but here is our idea of the current new strongest Leeds XI as things stands ahead of the new Championship campaign.