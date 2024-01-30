Leeds United's new strongest XI and bench after fresh transfer activity at Elland Road

The January transfer window has now been open for 30 days, in which two first-team squad members have departed. Tottenham loanee Djed Spence was firstly sent back to his parent club before being loaned back out to Genoa and Luke Ayling was then given the green light to make the loan switch to Middlesbrough in search of more game time.

A permanent departure from Elland Road was then completed on Tuesday afternoon as young defender Leo Hjelde sealed a switch to Sunderland. Hjelde’s exit followed loan departures for fellow youngsters Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle), Lewis Bate (MK Dons) and Jeremiah Mullen (Inverness Caledonian Thistle). The youngsters were all on the fringes of the first team squad but Ayling and Spence were very much in the reckoning to be part of a best XI and bench, even upon everybody being fully fit.

Leeds have not had that luxury due to injuries of late but, here, we run through our idea of United’s strongest team and nine-man substitutes bench, which may or may not change before Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

2 . RB: Archie Gray Naturally a centre midfielder but probably starting at right-back if and when everyone is fully fit.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon A monster in defence since joining Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham and a player who would be a fantastic permanent addition.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk A player going from strength to strength and often captaining the side. Injured at present and the sooner he is back the better.

5 . LB: Junior Firpo A tough call between the fit-again Firpo and Sam Byram who has enjoyed an excellent first half of the season but Firpo is now racking up the assists from left back and would possibly be the call. A close one.