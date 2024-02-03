Leeds United's new strongest XI and bench after Connor Roberts addition and nine exits

Leeds secured a deadline day deal to sign Wales international full-back Connor Roberts on loan until the end of the season from Burnley but the 28-year-old signed too late to be involved in Friday night’s Championship clash at Bristol City.

Roberts was unveiled as a Leeds player at 11.15pm on Thursday night but an even later deal followed as young midfielder Sean McGurk sealed a permanent switch to League Two side Swindon Town. Following the earlier loan switch of Ian Poveda to Sheffield Wednesday, McGurk took the number of Elland Road exits in the January window up to nine.

Tottenham loanee Djed Spence was firstly sent back to his parent club before being loaned back out to Genoa and Luke Ayling was then given the green light to make the loan switch to Middlesbrough in search of more game time.

A permanent departure followed as young defender Leo Hjelde sealed a switch to Sunderland. There have also been loan exits for Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle), Lewis Bate (MK Dons) and Jeremiah Mullen (Inverness Caledonian Thistle). The youngsters were all on the fringes of the first team squad but Ayling and Spence were very much in the reckoning to be part of a best XI and bench, even upon everybody being fully fit.

But Roberts can now be added to the mix and this is our idea of United’s new best XI and bench when everybody is available and fit.

Archie Gray appears to be getting better and better at right back and it's not a surprise that he is improving so quickly given that he is just 17 years of age. But Gray is naturally a centre midfielder whereas Roberts is a specialist right back and a promotion-winning one with bags of Premier League and also international experience. It's doubtful that he will just walk straight in but the Burnley loanee surely has to start eventually in a best XI.

A monster in defence since joining Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham and a player who would be a fantastic permanent addition.

A player going from strength to strength and often captaining the side. Injured at present and the sooner he is back the better although Ampadu is excelling at centre-back in his absence to such a degree that it could be a close call even when Struijk is back.

A tough call between the fit-again Firpo and Sam Byram who has enjoyed an excellent first half of the season but Firpo is now racking up the assists from left back and would possibly be the call. A close one. Connor Roberts could also enter the equation as an option there.