Leeds United's new strongest possible XI and bench from current full squad as loanees return

Leeds unveiled their retained list for the 2024-25 Championship season late on Friday afternoon, announcing 11 departures but another year for full-back Sam Byram whose deal was up in the summer. Leeds, though, have triggered a one-year extension clause within Byram’s contract and are also in talks with Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton about extending their contracts.

Luke Ayling and the retiring Stuart Dallas were the big names announced as being released upon their contracts expiring. Ayling, though, had already signed a two-year deal to join Middlesbrough whilst the news that Dallas would be retiring due to the femoral fracture injury that he suffered had already been announced in April.

Ian Poveda and Lewis Bate were among the other players that Leeds announced would be released whilst last season’s loanees Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Jaidon Anthony are returning to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans.

But the Whites also have a stack of loaned out players that are set to return as things stand. With that in mind, here, we run through an idea of the strongest possible XI and bench from the full squad available at boss Daniel Farke’s disposal, albeit many departures are expected this summer.

2 . RB: Archie Gray Sam Byram is staying and Rasmus Kristensen returning as things stand, for however long that may be, but Gray still gets the nod as best right back option although clearly he is naturally a centre midfielder. A case of keeping everything crossed that he stays. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . CB: Pascal Struijk With Rodon heading back to Tottenham, Struijk can probably be considered no 1 centre back choice at present. Photo: Tim Markland Photo Sales

4 . CB: Max Wober A hard call and a player who's future probably lies elsewhere after being loaned out last season. But from the 'full squad' the Austrian international who is heading to the Euros would probably make the team at either centre-back or left back. Photo: Christian Hofer Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo The sole 'natural' left back so an automatic pick, although Wober, Byram and even Gray would be among the other options. Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales