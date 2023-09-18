Leeds United pulled off the perfect smash-and-grab away day raid at Millwall to restart the Championship campaign in perfect fashion.

The 3-0 victory owed as much to defensive battling as it did the rapier counter attacks that cut the Lions apart in both halves and Daniel Farke could not hide his delight at full-time. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Georginio Rutter

GOOD DAY: For Leeds United's Georginio Rutter, pictured celebrating his strike in Sunday's 3-0 win at Championship hosts Millwall. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

The young Frenchman had a difficult start to life in England following a big money move. His tears upon saying farewell at Hoffenheim made it clear there was at least some reticence on his behalf, but move he did and it did not go well, initially. There was interest in the summer but he wanted to stay put and make a go of it at Elland Road and at The Den he took another big step forward. His centre forward play has promise. His dribbling ability is useful. He battled all game. An assist, a big part in the second goal and a well-taken goal were fully deserved rewards. His enjoyment of the celebrations with the fans was obvious.

Daniel Farke

Finally he has a settled squad to work with and what he got from them at Millwall was further evidence that he will make Leeds a difficult team to play against this season. He too enjoyed his moment with the supporters at full-time.

Illan Meslier

Back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since April 2022. He played his part with big saves when called upon. A player in the midst of rediscovering confidence and form after a difficult 18 months or so.

Bad day

Jamie Shackleton

The utility man could consider his dropping to the bench harsh after such a competent display against Wednesday but he'll be needed again soon enough. Started the day, back at last season's loan club, being insulted for his beard-growing ability by a Millwall fan who turned up early to 'greet' the Leeds team bus. Ended the day getting back on the bus with three points, albeit as an unused sub.

Chris Kavanagh

Must have forgotten his cards. The desire to let physicality go was admirable and perhaps a rash of early cards would have threatened to spoil the game or risk red cards later on, but there were occasions when a caution looked warranted for players on both sides.

Off-camera moments

Georginio Rutter is becoming quite the social butterfly. In days gone by he would spend his pre-warm-up time in a huddle with Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville. At Millwall, he was deep in conversation with Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray, before moving on to Joel Piroe and then finally catching up with Gnonto.

Zian Flemming welcomed last season's Millwall loanees Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton back to The Den, and had a Jong Ajax catch up with fellow Dutchman Pascal Struijk.

Farke was out to have words with Ayling with the score 1-0 to the visitors and the game being played at a frantic pace in the first half. Leeds had plenty of attacking threat but no real control and were facing substantial danger themselves.

Rutter forcefully sending Gnonto back to the right side after the Italian ran across the pitch to have a word with referee Kavanagh in the wake of a poor challenge on Crysencio Summerville. Against Wednesday it was Ayling showing leadership to keep Gnonto in check and off the referee's radar. Rutter stepping into that role was far more surprising.

