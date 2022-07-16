Leeds United are still gearing up for their Premier League curtain-raiser against Wanderers on August 6th.

Leeds United have endured another busy week in the summer transfer market.

After endless speculation, Raphinha finally sealed a move to Barcelona on Friday, with the Whites bidding farewell to a player who has consistently proven himself to be a standout performer during his time at Elland Road.

The Brazilian’s exit represents a considerable, if somewhat expected, blow for Jesse Marsch, who will now be hoping to reinvest some of the winger’s transfer fee into bolstering his squad ahead of his side’s Premier League curtain-raiser against Wolves on August 6th.

In the meantime, however, Leeds have already been active in the market themselves, and deals for Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra, and Tyler Adams have notably altered the dressing room at Elland Road in recent months.

Taking all of that account, we’ve ran the rule over the Whites’ current squad - factoring in injuries and ignoring potential transfer speculation - to predict Marsch’s strongest starting XI as things stand at present.

Check out the lineup below...

1. GK - Illan Meslier Marsch's undisputed number one at this stage - a status that is unlikely to change before next month's curtain-raiser.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen The Danish full-back is set to be Marsch's first choice, especially with Luke Ayling recovering from knee surgery.

3. CB: Liam Cooper United's captain made an impressive return at the back end of last season following four months out with a hamstring issue, and should wear the armband against Wolves.

4. CB: Diego Llorente Options are relatively plentiful at the heart of defence, but the likelihood is that Llorente will just about edge out Robin Koch.