Leeds United's new predicted strongest starting line-up after summer transfer moves

Leeds have secured deals to bring in three new players ahead of the 2022-23 season, spending in the region of £45m to sign USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, Denmark international right-back Rasmus Kristensen and Spanish midfielder Marc Roca.
United are also looking to bring in another striker option ahead of a season that will start with a home clash against Wolves on Saturday, August 6.
The summer transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday, September 1 and all eyes surround star Whites duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha on the potential outgoings front.
Champions Manchester City want to sign United's England international star Kalvin Phillips who is also attracting the interest of Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG contacted the Whites last Friday with an enquiry regarding the midfielder's availability and price.
Raphinha is a key summer target for Spanish giants Barcelona although the Camp Nou side may face competition from Arsenal to sign United's Brazilian international winger.
Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been credited with interest in the Whites winger but Leeds are yet to receive bids for either player.
As things stand, this is how we think a best Whites XI would currently look for Jesse Marsch's side.