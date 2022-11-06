Leeds gave themselves a massive boost last weekend when recording a 2-1 victory at Liverpool to end a winless run of eight games but United looked destined to fall another defeat after 48 minutes of Saturday’s hosting of Bournemouth. Dominic Solanke’s strike three minutes after the interval put the Cherries 3-1 up but Jesse Marsch’s Whites then produced a superb comeback to eventually record a thrilling 4-3 victory. The win lifted Leeds up to 12th place by the end of Saturday’s games and the Whites looked set to drop a position the following day as West Ham United led 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace. But Patrick Vieira’s side produced their own fine comeback to seal a 2-1 victory as part of a day on which third-bottom Southampton were dealt a huge blow in their fight for survival. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were walloped 4-1 at home to Newcastle United. Aston Villa also recorded a 3-1 victory at home to Manchester United in new boss Unai Emery’s first game in charge to bring themselves back level with 12th-placed Leeds but having played one game more. Saturday also brought news of a new managerial appointment with Wolves announcing that Julen Lopetegui will become the club’s new head coach on November 14. Leeds are now three points clear of the drop zone, and with a game in hand, and this is where the Whites are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for relegation and the title for the sides in what is expected to be a breakaway top seven.