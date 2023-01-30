Leeds United have been massively boosted in the January transfer window and there has been a change as to where the Whites are now predicted to finish.

Leeds acted swiftly upon the opening of the new year window by signing Austrian international defender Max Wober from RB Salzburg and the Whites then broke the club’s transfer record to recruit France under-21s striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

United are now poised to sign USA international midfielder Weston McKennie on an initial loan deal from Juventus in addition to landing young defender prospect Diogo Monteiro from Swiss side Servette. Leeds are one point clear of the drop zone in 15th place with a game in hand and there has been a huge change at one of the sides in the division’s bottom three with a new manager at second-bottom Everton.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche was named as the new Toffees boss on Monday afternoon and this is where Leeds, Everton and the rest of the teams in the Premier League are now predicted to finish based on the very latest odds for both the title and relegation.

1st - Arsenal Odds for the title: 4-5.

2nd - Manchester City Odds for the title: 11-8.

3rd - Manchester United Odds for the title: 50-1.

4th - Newcastle United Odds for the title: 100-1.