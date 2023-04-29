There has been a dramatic fresh twist in Leeds United’s fight for Premier League survival and there is now a new predicted Whites finishing position as a result.

Leeds began the weekend sat fifth-bottom and one point clear of the drop zone and also ahead of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest on goal difference. Hot on the heels of Wednesday night’s 3-1 triumph at home to Brighton, Forest were on course to leapfrog Leeds and move three points ahead of them when leading 1-0 in Saturday’s clash at Brentford.

Victory for Forest would have left Leeds on the brink of the drop zone and the bookmakers suddenly had Leeds heading for relegation with the Whites going third favourites for the drop in running having been fourth favourites at the start of play.

However, there was a dramatic twist in West London as Thomas Frank’s side came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory thanks to an 82nd-minute equaliser from Ivan Toney and then 94th-minute winner via Josh Da Silva. It means Leeds stay fifth-bottom and ahead of fourth-bottom Forest on goal difference but also with a game in hand which presents Sunday’s clash at 14th-placed Bournemouth.

The Whites are one point ahead of third-bottom Leicester City and two points ahead of second-bottom Leicester City and those two sides will lock horns at the King Power on Monday night. Southampton are a further four points adrift at the foot of the pile. Looking upwards, West Ham United stay 15th but still four points ahead of Leeds after their 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace. Sunday’s hosts Bournemouth are six points ahead of the Whites in 14th. There is then another up to 13th-placed Wolves who were smashed 6-0 at Brighton on Saturday.

Based on the new odds for relegation after Saturday’s games and prices for the title/top four/top six/top half finish to determine the top sides, this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish and who is forecast for the drop.

1 . 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 1-12. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . 2nd - Arsenal Odds for the title: 9-1. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3 . 3rd - Newcastle United Odds for the title: 1000-1. Odds for top-four finish: 1-14. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4 . 4th - Manchester United Odds for the title: 1000-1. Odds for top-four finish: 1-9. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales