Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finishing place after Cagliari blitz and major deals

Jesse Marsch’s Whites blitzed recently-relegated Cagliari 6-2 in front of nearly 30,000 fans at Elland Road on Sunday evening as Rodrigo helped himself to a treble.

Fit again striker Patrick Bamford also weighed in with a brace in addition to a late Robin Koch header as new signing Brenden Aaronson bagged a hat-trick of assists.

The arrival of Aaronson has been one of several major deals at Elland Road this summer, topped by the club record sale of Brazilian star Raphinha to Barcelona for £55m.

That deal surpassed the previous record sale set the same month via the exit of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for £45m.

But Leeds have been very busy on the recruitment front in signing Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra plus youngsters Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins.

The summer transfer window remains open until 11pm on Thursday, September 1 and Leeds are still hoping to sign a new left back option and a striker.

There have been various changes in the Premier League betting markets over the summer and here we run through the final predicted finishing positions for the new campaign based on the odds firstly for the title and thereafter the prices to go down.

