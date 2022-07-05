England international star Phillips has ended 12 years at Leeds by joining Pep Guardiola's defending champions City in a deal that will be worth around £50m to the Whites.

Leeds have been acting quickly in their bid to replace the Yorkshire Pirlo and the Whites are closing in on USA international midfielder Tyler Adams at RB Leipzig.

The Whites had already made three new signings before the departure of Phillips in the shape of another USA international midfielder in Brenden Aaronson, Denmark international right back Rasmus Kristensen and Spanish midfielder Marc Roca.

United then announced a fourth new recruit of the summer on the same day that Phillips exited the club as 18-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi moved the other way, leaving City for Leeds in a deal worth £5m.

The betting markets for next season's Premier League have continued to fluctuate and this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish based on firstly the odds for the title and then the prices to go down.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 8-13. Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 11-4. Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 16-1. Odds for relegation: 2500-1.

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 16-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1.