Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after Manchester City loss and Burnley boost

Even before Saturday's teatime clash in West Yorkshire, all eyes were on a 3pm kick-off at Vicarage Road where Watford hosted United's relegation rivals Burnley.

The Clarets looked to be heading for defeat in as Watford took an eighth-minute lead through a James Tarkowski own goal but the visitors pulled off a dramatic late comeback to record a 2-1 victory via strikes from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill in the final seven minutes.

The win put Burnley above Leeds on goal difference and United's evening clash against title-chasing City then acted as the Whites' game in hand.

Despite some bright moments, United fell to a 4-0 defeat which has left them fourth-bottom and five points ahead of third-bottom Everton but with the Toffees having played two games less.

Frank Lampard's side take on Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday's results caused a change in where Leeds are predicted to finish and this is now the forecast for the Whites and their relegation rivals based on the latest updated odds to go down.

Bottom of the table Norwich City have already been relegated following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

