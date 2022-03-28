The Elland Road outfit suffered a sixth consecutive defeat when losing 3-0 at home to Aston Villa earlier this month in new head coach Jesse Marsch's second game in charge.

But Leeds have since enjoyed a huge double boost, the Whites bouncing back from the Villa reverse with an epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City.

United then followed up the Canaries success with a mind-blowing 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players go off injured.

The injury woes at Molineux began when Patrick Bamford was forced off midway through the first half and Leeds have now revealed that the Whites no 9 is facing at least six weeks out due to a ruptured plantar fascia - an injury to the sole of the foot.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier was another Whites player withdrawn at Molineux and the Frenchman has suffered severe bruising to his upper thigh and lower torso.

But Meslier is expected to be fit for Saturday's return to Premier League action at home to Southampton for which Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Raphinha, Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich will also be available to play after their recent setbacks.

The Whites are approaching the Saints clash sat fifth-bottom in the table and seven points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than the four sides below them.

Leeds are four points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton who have three games in hand and the Whites are seven clear of third-bottom Watford who have played one game less and host United in the club's second game in April.

Marsch's side are eight points clear of second-bottom Burnley but the Clarets have played three games less.

Norwich City prop up the table and the Canaries are 12 points behind Leeds with just one game in hand.

Following United's recent back to back wins and the latest injury updates, this is where the Whites are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for relegation.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 8-15. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted by most firms). Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 9-5. Odds for relegation: N/A. Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 225-1. Odds for relegation: N/A. Photo Sales

4. 4th - Arsenal Odds for the title: 1500-1. Odds for relegation: N/A. Photo Sales