Leeds United's new predicted finishing position as late deals change landscape with triple development

Late deals are changing the Championship landscape as the summer transfer window draws to a close and a fresh verdict has been cast on Leeds United’s predicted finishing position.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 17:07 BST

Leeds took the club’s number of summer signings from five to eight in less than 48 hours as the Whites announced the signings of Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara in quick succession ahead of Friday evening’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The trio follow Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joel Piroe and Joe Rodon through the Elland Road entrance. There is still time for further deals but here is where Leeds are now expected to end up in the Championship table based on the very latest title odds as of early Friday evening.

Title odds: 2000-1.

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Title odds: 2000-1. Photo: Ashley Allen

Title odds: 1500-1.

2. 23rd: Rotherham United (relegated)

Title odds: 1500-1. Photo: Jess Hornby

Title odds: 500-1.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Title odds: 500-1. Photo: Steve Bardens

Title odds: 375-1.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Title odds: 375-1. Photo: Jess Hornby

