Leeds United's new predicted finishing position as late deals change landscape with triple development

Leeds took the club’s number of summer signings from five to eight in less than 48 hours as the Whites announced the signings of Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara in quick succession ahead of Friday evening’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The trio follow Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joel Piroe and Joe Rodon through the Elland Road entrance. There is still time for further deals but here is where Leeds are now expected to end up in the Championship table based on the very latest title odds as of early Friday evening.