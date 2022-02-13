Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finishing position after picture changes at Everton

Out of form Everton approached Saturday's fixture at Goodison Park having lost their last four Premier League games but goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon gave Frank Lampard's newly-inherited side an easy victory.

Gordon was given Everton's third goal for diverting home Richarlison's shot and the triumph put the fifth-bottom Toffees just one point behind 15th-placed Leeds and with a game in hand.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are still six points clear of the drop zone and have played a game less than third-bottom Norwich City ahead of next weekend's hosting of Manchester United which is followed by Liverpool away and Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Following Saturday's defeat at Goodison Park, this is where the Whites are now predicted to finish and who the bookmakers believe are going down, based on the very latest odds for relegation.

