Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after Spurs defeat and Marcelo Bielsa sacking

The Whites were beaten 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime, the defeat leaving the Whites fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone.

However, both third-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Everton have played two games less than Leeds who sacked Bielsa as head coach in the aftermath of the Spurs reverse.

The Whites are expected to appoint former Red Bull Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as Bielsa's successor and this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for relegation and prices for the title to determine the top teams.

United are back in action next Saturday lunchtime with a trip to Leicester City.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 1-4. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted).

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 16-5. Odds for relegation: N/A.

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 500-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

4. 4th - Arsenal Odds for the title: 1000-1 (with six firms). Odds for relegation: N/A.