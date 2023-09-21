Leeds United missed a chance to climb into the Championship’s top six at Hull City and a fresh verdict has now been cast on the club’s predicted finishing position.

Danie Farke’s Whites were seeking a third league away win on the spin at Wednesday night’s hosts Hull but Leeds were reduced to ten men on the hour mark after centre-back Joe Rodon was given his marching orders for a second booking.

United had earlier squandered a host of good chances and the visitors continued to threaten with ten men before Hull gradually began to make their one-man advantage count, the Tigers missing a sitter in the closing stages when Adama Traore hit the post.

The contest ultimately ended goalless, leaving Leeds ninth in the table after seven games played. Farke’s side now have ten points and sit two points off the play-off places but are eight adrift of both second-placed Leicester City and third-placed Ipswich Town.

Leaders Preston North End are a further point clear at the top of the table as part of a current breakaway top three and all three sides received fresh boosts in midweek with victories.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday afternoon at home to 14th-placed Watford, ahead of which the bookies have cast a fresh verdict on where the Whites will end up in new predicted finishing positions.

This is how the oddsmakers now see the final table and who they think will win the play-offs based on the very latest odds for the title, promotion and relegation to determine the sides forecast to end up in the bottom half.

