Leeds United's new predicted finish after Jesse Marsch sacking, Whites development and rise
Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager and a fresh verdict has been cast on where the Whites will now end up upon the completion of their third season back in the country’s top flight.
Jesse Marsch was sacked as Whites head coach following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds fourth-bottom and only out of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference. Under-21s boss Michael Skubala, Marsch’s recently appointed assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo have been placed in caretaker charge and Leeds produced an impressive performance in Wednesday night’s clash at arch rivals as they left with a 2-2 draw.
The point lifted Leeds up to fifth-bottom, above West Ham United on goal difference. Following Marsch’s removal and the development of the Old Trafford display, this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish based on the odds for relegation and the title to determine the top sides.