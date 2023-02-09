Leeds United's new predicted finish after Jesse Marsch sacking, Whites development and rise

Jesse Marsch was sacked as Whites head coach following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds fourth-bottom and only out of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference. Under-21s boss Michael Skubala, Marsch’s recently appointed assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo have been placed in caretaker charge and Leeds produced an impressive performance in Wednesday night’s clash at arch rivals as they left with a 2-2 draw.