Leeds United's new predicted finish after fresh development in Premier League relegation battle

Fifth-bottom Leeds put in a decent performance in new boss Jesse Marsch's first game in charge at Leicester City last weekend, falling to a 1-0 defeat despite having 19 attempts at goal.

Third-bottom Burnley were then blitzed 4-0 by Chelsea at Turf Moor and fourth-bottom Everton were walloped 5-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening.

But there was a fresh development three days later as Leeds were easily brushed aside 3-0 by visiting Aston Villa on Thursday night and this is where the Whites are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for relegation.

Leeds are back in action on Sunday afternoon against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City at Elland Road.

