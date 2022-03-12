FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL: Whites boss Jesse Marsch during Thursday night's 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at Elland Road. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds United's new predicted finish after fresh development in Premier League relegation battle

Leeds United have ten games left in their fight for Premier League survival - and there has been another change in where the Whites are now predicted to finish.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 1:17 pm

Fifth-bottom Leeds put in a decent performance in new boss Jesse Marsch's first game in charge at Leicester City last weekend, falling to a 1-0 defeat despite having 19 attempts at goal.

Third-bottom Burnley were then blitzed 4-0 by Chelsea at Turf Moor and fourth-bottom Everton were walloped 5-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening.

But there was a fresh development three days later as Leeds were easily brushed aside 3-0 by visiting Aston Villa on Thursday night and this is where the Whites are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for relegation.

Leeds are back in action on Sunday afternoon against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City at Elland Road.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 3-10. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted by most firms).

Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 31-10. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for the title: 400-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Photo Sales

4. 4th - Arsenal

Odds for the title: 1000-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueLeicester CityBurnleyEverton
Next Page
Page 1 of 5