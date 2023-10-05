Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Leeds United's new predicted finish after fresh boost and developments at key promotion rivals

Leeds United’s quest for promotion has been given a fresh boost and a new verdict has now been cast on the club’s predicted finishing position.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:59 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites fell six places down the Championship table on the back of Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 reverse at Southampton but the Whites shot straight back up to sixth with Wednesday evening’s 1-0 triumph at home to Queens Park Rangers.

There were, though, also fresh midweek boosts for top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town who both motored on with victories as the Foxes recorded a 3-0 triumph at home to Wednesday night’s visitors Preston North End, 24 hours after the Tractor Boys had beaten Hull City at Portman Road by the same score.

After ten games played, Leeds are nine points adrift of the automatic promotion spots behind second-placed Ipswich and 11 behind leaders Leicester. Ipswich already have a five-point cushion back to third-placed Preston who are one point ahead of Sunderland in fourth. There is then a three-point gap back to seven teams on 16 points, including Leeds who sit in the play-offs on goal difference.

Following the midweek matches, the bookmakers have cast a new verdict on this season’s predicted finishing positions and this is how they now see United’s season ending based on the latest odds for the title and promotion with relegation prices used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 2-5.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 2-5. Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 4-6.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 4-6. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 6-4.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 6-4. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 5-2.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Odds for relegation: 5-2. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSouthamptonDaniel FarkeLeedsIpswichLeicester City