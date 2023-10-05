Leeds United's new predicted finish after fresh boost and developments at key promotion rivals

Leeds United’s quest for promotion has been given a fresh boost and a new verdict has now been cast on the club’s predicted finishing position.

Daniel Farke’s Whites fell six places down the Championship table on the back of Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 reverse at Southampton but the Whites shot straight back up to sixth with Wednesday evening’s 1-0 triumph at home to Queens Park Rangers.

There were, though, also fresh midweek boosts for top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town who both motored on with victories as the Foxes recorded a 3-0 triumph at home to Wednesday night’s visitors Preston North End, 24 hours after the Tractor Boys had beaten Hull City at Portman Road by the same score.

After ten games played, Leeds are nine points adrift of the automatic promotion spots behind second-placed Ipswich and 11 behind leaders Leicester. Ipswich already have a five-point cushion back to third-placed Preston who are one point ahead of Sunderland in fourth. There is then a three-point gap back to seven teams on 16 points, including Leeds who sit in the play-offs on goal difference.