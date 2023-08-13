Leeds United have started life back in the Championship with just one point from their first two games and a fresh verdict has now been cast on the club’s predicted finishing position.

Leeds left it very late to grab a point in new boss Daniel Farke’s first competitive game in charge which ended with a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City which was followed by the midweek 2-1 victory against first round Carabao Cup visitors Shrewsbury Town.

But a Leeds outfit with a full team of players out injured then fell to an extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Saturday’s hosts Birmingham City which has left Farke’s side 19th in the table after two games played.

Defeat at St Andrew’s arrived following the news that reported Everton target Willy Gnonto had refused to play against both Shrewsbury and Birmingham upon being informed by the club that he would not be sold.

Luis Sinisterra was then also missing from the matchday squad at St Andrew’s due to being “unavailable” in Farke’s words and news then emerged on Sunday that Whites winger Jack Harrison was having a medical at Everton.

It all adds up to a miserable start to the new season for a side that were initially predicted by the bookmakers to achieve automatic promotion in second place. But this where the Whites now feature in their new predicted finishing positions based on the very latest odds for promotion and relegation for the bottom half sides as of Sunday evening.

1 . 24th: Rotherham United (relegated) Title odds: 500-1. Relegation odds: 11-8. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Huddersfield Town (relegated) Title odds: 200-1. Relegation odds: 9-4. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated) Title odds: 150-1. Relegation odds: 9-4. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4 . 21st: Cardiff City Title odds: 125-1. Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Alex Caparros Photo Sales