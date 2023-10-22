Leeds United have made new inroads in their Championship promotion quest – and a fresh verdict has now been cast on the team’s place in the final predicted table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Saturday’s return to action at Norwich City in fifth place in the table but looked set to suffer a third defeat of the campaign as the Canaries entered the half-time interval 2-0 up. Leeds, though, recovered to pull off a brilliant comeback and leave Carrow Road with a 3-2 victory which has elevated the Whites up to third place for the first time this season.

Second-placed Ipswich Town saw their Friday night clash at Rotherham United postponed, allowing Leeds to close the gap to the Tractor Boys to six points, albeit with Ipswich having a game in hand. The Whites remain 11 points behind leaders Leicester City who recorded an 11th victory of the season through a 3-1 triumph at Leicester City.