Leeds United's new predicted Championship finish vs Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Sunderland after Norwich City win and fresh developments at key rivals
Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Saturday’s return to action at Norwich City in fifth place in the table but looked set to suffer a third defeat of the campaign as the Canaries entered the half-time interval 2-0 up. Leeds, though, recovered to pull off a brilliant comeback and leave Carrow Road with a 3-2 victory which has elevated the Whites up to third place for the first time this season.
Second-placed Ipswich Town saw their Friday night clash at Rotherham United postponed, allowing Leeds to close the gap to the Tractor Boys to six points, albeit with Ipswich having a game in hand. The Whites remain 11 points behind leaders Leicester City who recorded an 11th victory of the season through a 3-1 triumph at Leicester City.
Following the weekend’s results, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how the final predicted Championship table will look and this is where Leeds now feature based on the very latest title odds or relegation odds to determine sides expected to finish in the division’s bottom half.