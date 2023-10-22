Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Leeds United's new predicted Championship finish vs Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Sunderland after Norwich City win and fresh developments at key rivals

Leeds United have made new inroads in their Championship promotion quest – and a fresh verdict has now been cast on the team’s place in the final predicted table.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 18:24 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 19:28 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Saturday’s return to action at Norwich City in fifth place in the table but looked set to suffer a third defeat of the campaign as the Canaries entered the half-time interval 2-0 up. Leeds, though, recovered to pull off a brilliant comeback and leave Carrow Road with a 3-2 victory which has elevated the Whites up to third place for the first time this season.

Second-placed Ipswich Town saw their Friday night clash at Rotherham United postponed, allowing Leeds to close the gap to the Tractor Boys to six points, albeit with Ipswich having a game in hand. The Whites remain 11 points behind leaders Leicester City who recorded an 11th victory of the season through a 3-1 triumph at Leicester City.

Following the weekend’s results, the bookmakers have cast a fresh verdict on how the final predicted Championship table will look and this is where Leeds now feature based on the very latest title odds or relegation odds to determine sides expected to finish in the division’s bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 2-7.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 2-7. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 8-15.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 8-15. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 8-11.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 8-11. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

Photo Sales
Odds for relegation: 11-4.

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 11-4. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownLeicester CityNorwich CitySunderlandDaniel Farke