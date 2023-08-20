A big Leeds United wait continues and a fresh verdict has now been reached on the club’s predicted Championship finishing position and who is going up and down.

Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Championship season following Friday night’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom which has left Daniel Farke’s side on just two points out of a possible nine and sixth-bottom after Saturday’s games.

A trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town is next on the agenda for Leeds next Saturday afternoon and the Tractor Boys are now one of only two sides in the division to have a 100 per cent record following the further boost of Saturday’s 1-0 triumph at Queens Park Rangers.

Conor Chaplin’s 75th-minute strike had Ipswich on course to move two points clear in pole position until Cesare Casadei struck a 92nd-minute winner for Leicester City to give the Foxes a 2-1 victory at home to Cardiff City.

Leaders Leicester and second-placed Ipswich are the only two sides with 100 per cent records after three games played and the pair are already seven points clear of the Whites.

Birmingham City, who condemned Leeds to their first defeat in last weekend’s clash at St Andrew’s, sit third after Saturday’s 2-0 success at Bristol City.

The Blues are one of three teams on seven points but Norwich City could add themselves to that mix with victory in today’s sole Championship clash at home to Millwall.

Sheffield Wednesday are now the only team in the division yet to pick up a point following Saturday’s 1-0 reverse at home to Preston North End who are one of the three teams on seven points along with Birmingham and Southampton.

Leeds were second favourites for this season’s Championship before a ball was kicked but there have been big changes in the market since and this is where the Whites now feature in the bookmakers' new predicted finishing positions as of the very latest title and relegation odds.

1 . 24th: Rotherham United (relegated) Title odds: 1000-1. Relegation odds: 11-10. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated) Title odds: 250-1. Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated) Title odds: 200-1. Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales