In what Deloitte say is the most contemporary and reliable independent analysis of the top clubs’ relative financial performance, Leeds have been placed 22nd in world football when it comes to revenue.

The global finance analysis firm has combined the 2019/20 and 2020/21 revenue information to 'provide a more holistic perspective across the last two completed football seasons and financial years' and ranked clubs accordingly.'

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City top the list with what Deloitte has calculated as a revenue figure of £571.1m. The report says that since the first year of the Money League, which covered the 1996/97 season, Manchester City’s revenue has grown to a world-leading figure from an initial position of £12.7m. The Premier League's defending champions are followed closely by Real Madrid, with Bayern Munich in third. The English top flight boasts four new clubs in the top 20, including Wolves and Aston Villa, and 11 in total.

Villa, in 20th place, have been attributed a revenue of £173.6m, while Leeds sit just behind 21st-placed Sevilla with £161.4m in revenue, according to Deloitte.

The Whites' financial performance puts them ahead of clubs like Roma, Atalanta, Southampton, Newcastle United and AC Milan.

Leeds may find themselves at somewhat of a crossroads this summer, with minority stakeholders the San Francisco 49ers believed to be considering a full takeover, having increased their stake to 44 per cent late last year. In December majority owner Andrea Radrizzani responded to reports of a £400m buyout agreement, with a 2024 deadline, to insist his company Aser had the option to void the deal.

He added: "The main point is that we are only focused on working together and growing Leeds United. Anything can happen between now and two year's time."

RECENT CHANGE - Leeds United majority owner Andrea Radrizzani replaced Marcelo Bielsa with American Jesse Marsch to try and safeguard the club's Premier League status. Pic: Getty

Leeds' short to medium-term future will largely be decided on the pitch however, with relegation still a possibility. Dropping out the Premier League is almost unthinkable for the Whites and would significantly dent Radrizzani and the 49ers' plans to take the club forward towards European football and a redeveloped Elland Road.

Fears over the drop lead to a managerial chance at Elland Road, with Radrizzani taking responsibility for the decision to sack legendary figure Marcelo Bielsa and replace him with American Jesse Marsch, formerly of RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig. Marsch was due to succeed Bielsa in the summer until Radrizzani accelerated those plans due to the club's precarious position in the division.

Staying in the top flight, however, will allow them to continue to access the riches granted by the broadcast deals, maximised matchday revenue streams and lucrative commercial deals. Deloitte say Premier League broadcast rights values will pull further away from Europe's other 'big five' leagues from the 2022/23 season thanks to the rollover of existing domestic arrangements on the same terms, and the total value of international rights reportedly set to increase by around 30 per cent. The sport's continued recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will also help push Money League club revenue figures towards record highs.