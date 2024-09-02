Leeds started their final week surge by signing 23-year-old Belgian winger Largie Ramazani from Spanish side Almeria for £10m on the eve of United’s Friday night win at Sheffield Wednesday. Four days later, the Whites announced the capture of 25-year-old Israel international attacker Manor Solomon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur on the Tuesday before deadline day.

Two more new faces then arrived on deadline day itself, 25-year-old Japan international midfielder Ao Tanaka signing from Fortuna Dusseldorf for £3.3m before the £2.5m capture of 24-year-old versatile Swiss full back Isaac Schmidt from St Gallen.

Solomon went straight into the XI for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Hull City for which Ramazani and Tanaka were also handed second-half debuts from the bench. Schmidt had not signed in time to feature but Leeds now have two weeks until their next game due to the September international break.

Dan James and Patrick Bamford also missed Saturday’s win against the Tigers due to hamstring injuries – so how will it all look when everyone is fully available and fit? Even without landing a new 10, Whites boss Daniel Farke will have some big decisions to make and this is our idea of Leeds United’s new strongest XI and bench.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle The versatile Schmidt provides new competition and cover but Bogle looks the call at right back.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Leeds have now kept three consecutive clean sheets and the centre of defence picks itself.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk It always looked like being Struijk and Rodon as the first choice centre-back pairing this season upon Rodon joining on a permanent deal and that's the way it's proving.

5 . LB: Junior Firpo A player who is thriving upon finally getting a clear run of it on the fitness front. Schmidt and also Sam Byram provide the competition and cover but Firpo looks first choice left back.